Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) Two vegetable vendors were crushed to death by a speedy Uttar Pradesh roadways bus here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday evening near Shahpur when the two vendors were returning to their village, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Taslim, 50, and Abdul, 22, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)