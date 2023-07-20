Jaipur, Jul 20 (PTI) Two youths who went to take bath in Luni river in Barmer district drowned on Thursday, police said. The incident happened in the Balotra Police Station area in the district.

Balotra SHO Ugamraj said that two youths who had come from Jasol to visit a temple had gone to take a bath in the river near Singhwala Vera. Both of them died as they slipped in deep water, he said.

The SHO said that the deceased youths have been identified as Dayaram Prajapat (18) and Sumit Ghanchi (19). After postmortem, the dead bodies were handed over to the relatives, he said.

