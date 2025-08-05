Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 5 (ANI): The Committee, formed to evaluate the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, including five members, held a courtesy meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

During the visit, the Chairperson briefed the CM on the progress of their work. Law Minister Rushikesh Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi were also present during the meeting, said the release.

Committee members C.L. Meena (retired senior IAS officer), Advocate R.C. Kodekar, former Vice Chancellor Dakshesh Thakar, and social worker Gita Shroff attended the meeting.

Also present were Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister M.K. Das, Secretary, Vikrant Pandey, Acting Law Secretary Upendra Bhatt, and other senior officials.

In a post on X, CM Patel wrote, "A meeting was held in Gandhinagar with the chairperson of the committee formed to examine the need for a uniform civil code in the state and to prepare a draft of the law, retired Supreme Court Justice Mrs. Ranjana Desai, along with the committee members.

The committee provided information regarding the progress of the work done in this direction.

Earlier on August 3, CM Patel reaffirmed his commitment to urban transformation and citizen empowerment, has approved Rs 4,179 crore for multiple development projects under the Urban Development Year-2025 for 7 municipal corporations and 12 municipalities in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the Urban Development Year in 2005 as Gujarat's Chief Minister. Marking its 2 decades of success, the state is celebrating 2025 as Urban Development Year. With a focus on transformative urban development, CM Patel has given in-principle approval for projects worth Rs 4,179 crore under Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana for increasing citizen-centric works in cities during this Urban Development Year, as stated in the release.

Accordingly, this amount has been allocated for cities and municipalities, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, and the newly constituted three municipal corporations--Nadiad, Porbandar, and Morbi--along with municipalities like Visnagar, Borsad, Viramgam, Patan, Amod, Una, Halvad, Khambhaliya, Savarkundla, Dhanera, Veraval, and Patan. (ANI)

