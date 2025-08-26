Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 26 (ANI): A car carrying five people fell into a drain in the Kherwada area, police said. Two occupants escaped, while three went missing initially. Later, the bodies of two missing individuals were recovered late at night.

According to Kherwada police station officer Dalpat Singh, "A car carrying five people fell into a drain in the Kherwada area. Two people escaped, and the other three went missing. The bodies of the two missing people were found late at night."

The rescue operation is ongoing to find the one remaining missing individual.

The submerged car was later retrieved by the Civil Defence team. (ANI)

