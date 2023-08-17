Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednsday accused the BJP-led central government of imposing Hindi through New Education Policy, and said that any move to impose Hindi in the state will be resisted by the DMK.

"They are trying to impose Hindi through New Education Policy and DMK will object if Hindi is imposed in Tamil Nadu," Udhayanidhi Stalin said while talking to reporters in Chennai.

Udhayanidhi Stalin also said that DMK will organise a protest on August 20 against the conducting of the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) examination.

"Students wing and Medical wing, as per our leader's instructions, are having a protest on 20th August to show how NEET has affected the students of Tamil Nadu and it has started affecting the families of the students too. I request all public, students and teachers and families of the affected to take part in this protest and why we don't want NEET in Tamil Nadu and we don't want any more deaths in Tamil Nadu," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

Recent suicide deaths in Chennai of a father and son made headlines in Tamil Nadu. According to police, the father died by suicide after his 19-year-old son ended his own life after failing to pass the NEET examination.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in his Independence Day Speech on Tuesday called for education back to the State list of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, adding that then it would help abolish centralised examinations like NEET. (ANI)

