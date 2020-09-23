Haridwar, Sep 23 (PTI) Six of the eight undertrials who had escaped from a temporary prison at Roshanabad in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Tuesday have been rearrested, police said.

Four of them were nabbed late on Tuesday night, while two others were held from Manglaur on Wednesday, they said.

The search for the remaining two undertrials is still on, police said.

The prisoners were kept in the temporary jail at Roshanabad for nearly a week in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines.

Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar has sought a report from the police explaining the circumstances that led to the escape of the undertrials.

