New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Two unclaimed bags at the Trilokpuri Metro station in the national capital on Wednesday led to a bomb scare in the area, police said.

The development follows the discovery just days before of IED explosive in an unattended bag at Ghazipur flower market in the city.

After receiving information about the bags Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service rushed to the metro station with a bomb disposal squad.

DCP East Priyanka Kashyap told ANI that after a scan no suspicious items were found inside the bags and it looked like a case of bag lifting. The DCP also confirmed that the owner of the bag had been traced as one Somesh Gupta, aged 23 years old, a resident of Pitampura.

An employee of a consulting company in Gurgaon, Gupta claimed his bag was stolen allegedly a 'thak thak' gang from the back seat of his vehicle at Barahpulla while he and his brother was on their way to shop at South Extension.

The incident reportedly took place around 11.45 am to 12.00 pm. Following that, they also reported the theft at Nizamuddin Police station. (ANI)

