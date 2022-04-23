New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner escaped from the custody of a police constable from Karkardooma Court in east Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday, they said.

According to the police, Mohit, a resident of Badani village in Jhajjar district, Haryana, escaped from the custody of a constable of third battalion of Delhi Police.

Mohit was produced in the Karkardooma court in a case lodged at G T B Enclave Police Station. Just after the hearing, around 1.20 pm, he escaped from the custody of the constable, police said.

"We received the information and registered an FIR under appropriate sections at Farsh Bazar Police Station. Investigation is underway and efforts to nab the accused in progress," said a senior police officer.

