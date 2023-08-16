New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved seven projects of the Ministry of Railways having an estimated cost of around Rs.32,500 crore with 100 per cent funding from the central government.

Briefing reporters after the meeting of the union cabinet, Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said the proposals of multi-tracking will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing much-required infrastructure development on the busiest sections across the Indian railway.

The projects covering 35 districts in nine states - Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal - will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 2339 km and are expected to provide employment of 7.06 crore man-days to the people of the states.

The projects include Gorakhpur Cantt-Valmiki Nagar (doubling of existing line), Son Nagar-Andal multi-tracking project, Nergundi-Barang and Khurda Road-Vizianagaram (third line).

The projects also include Mudkhed-Medchal and Mahbubnagar-Dhone, Guntur-Bibinagar and Chopan-Chunar (all doubling of existing line) and Samakhiali-Gandhidham (Quadrupling).

An official release said that these are essential routes for the transportation of varied basket of commodities such as foodgrains, fertilizers, coal, cement, fly-ash, iron and finished steel, clinkers, crude oil, limestone and edible oil.

It said the capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 200 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

“The Railways being environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and for reducing logistics cost of the country. The projects are in line with Prime Minister’s Vision of a New India which will make people of the region ‘Atmanirbhar’ by creating a multi-tasking workforce in the region and will enhance their employment and self-employment opportunities,” the release said.

The projects are a result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-mode connectivity which has been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services, the release added. (ANI)

