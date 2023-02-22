New Delhi [India], February 22(ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, approved the extension of the term of the 22nd Law Commission of India upto August 31, 2024.

According to the official statement, the tenure of the present Twenty-second Law Commission of India ends on February 20, 2023.

Also Read | Supreme Court Will Take Decision on Shiv Sena Symbol Row in Further Hearing, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

The Law Commission of India is a non-statutory body, constituted by the Government of India from time to time.

The Commission was originally constituted in 1955 and is re-constituted from time to time.

Also Read | UP Budget 2023 Highlights: New Budget Lays Thrust on Expanding Metro, Urban Infrastructure; Provides Over Rs 1300 Crore for RRTS Project.

The various Law Commissions have been able to make important contributions towards the progressive development and codification of the Law of the country. The Law Commission has so far submitted 277 Reports.

"The Chairperson and Members of the Twenty-second Law Commission have joined office recently and have taken up several pending projects for examination and report, being the work in progress. Therefore, the tenure of the Twenty-second Law Commission has been extended upto August 31, 2024," the statement reads.

The Law Commission identifies laws that are no longer relevant and recommends repealing obsolete and unnecessary enactments.

Apart from this, it is also mandated to suggest the enactment of new legislation as may be necessary to implement the Directive Principles and to attain the objectives set out in the Preamble of the Constitution.

It also Considers and conveys to the Government its views on any subject relating to law and judicial administration that may be specifically referred to it by the Government through Ministry of Law and Justice (Department of Legal Affairs).

The Commission Considers the requests for providing research to any foreign countries as may be referred to it by the Government through the Ministry of Law & Justice (Department of Legal Affairs); and prepares and submits to the Central Government, from time to time, reports on all issues, matters, studies and research undertaken by it and recommending such reports for effective measures to be taken by the Union or any State.

It also performs such other functions as may be assigned to it by the Central Government from time to time.

Recently, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed Rajya Sabha had requested the 21st Law Commission of India to undertake an examination of various issues relating to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)and to make recommendations thereon.

" The term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018. As per the information received from the Law Commission, the matter related to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission for its consideration. Therefore, no decision on the implementation of a uniform civil code has been taken as of now," said Rijiju. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)