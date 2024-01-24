New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that the Union Cabinet has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having performed the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Temple, stating that the latter fulfilled the centuries-old dream of the Indian civilization.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla was held on January 22 with PM Modi performing the ceremony, led by a group of priests.

"Today, a cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi. At the beginning of the meeting itself, on behalf of the cabinet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed gratitude to the PM for the successful Pranpratishtha ceremony," Anurag Thakur said while addressing the media.

"I would like to confront with you the matter put up by him before the Prime Minister," he added.

Thakur further said, "The Prime Minister fulfilled the centuries-old dream of the Indian civilization. Today's cabinet is historic. The work done on January 22 is unprecedented. It is unprecedented because it came after a long wait of centuries."

"On August 15, the country became independent but its soul became independent on January 22, 2024. The 'Pran Pratishtha' has filled everyone with immense happiness," Thakur further said.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the elaborate 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony', which involved hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

The temple was open to the public from the next day onwards.

Meanwhile, amid the rush of devotees and long queues in Ayodhya for a sighting (darshan) of Ram Lalla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet during which he advised his top ministers to defer their visit to the grand temple.

According to government sources, Prime Minister Modi voiced concern over the heavy rush of devotees and the inconvenience caused to the public by VVIP and VIP visits to the temple town along with elaborate security details.

He proposed that Union ministers plan or defer their Ayodhya visits in March to ensure a smoother and more organised experience for everyone involved, sources said.

On Wednesday, the frenzy and fervour among the visiting devotees and locals were noticeable as they were on the prior when the temple was opened for darshan. The temple witnessed surging footfalls following the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla and the grand opening on Monday.

Security was tightened in the holy city after the first day of darshan on Tuesday drew an estimated 5 lakh devotees. (ANI)

