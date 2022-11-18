By Nishant Ketu

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 18 (ANI): Promotion of tourism and developing connectivity in North East region are focus areas of the Union Government and many departments are working on this, stated Secretary of Ministry of Tourism, Arvind Singh on Friday.

While talking to ANI during International Tourism Mart in Aizawl, Singh said, "We all know that union government made focus to strengthen connectivity, whether it is rail network or air connectivity or road connectivity as well as telecom connectivity in recent years. We all are working for that and things are getting better now."

Talking about the plan to promote tourism in the region, he said, "We are trying to promote tourism and culture of North East region from different ways like Television, Newspapers and social media platforms. We have made plan to showcase our North Eastern Cultural Richness while welcoming national and international tourists to this region."

He further added, "This is 10th edition of International Tourism Mart and it happens in every year in different states. This is first time we are organising this tourism festival in Mizoram. This year India will be prisiding over G20 and to promote tourism and development, several meetings to be held in North Eastern states. We hope that with these type of activities will highlight the diverse tourist attractions and products offered in the eight states."

The secretary said that tourism sector accounts for a higher share of women's employment and entrepreneurship as compared to the whole economy. Indian tourism industry contributes to around 4.7 percent of the country's GDP and provides employment to around 31.8 million of inhabitants. If tourism's contribution is increased to 10 per cent of GDP in India, it can create 26 million new jobs. According to World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), an investment of Rs.10 lakh can generate 47.5 jobs as against 12.6 in manufacturing.

Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is organizing the 10th International Tourism Mart (ITM) for the North East Region from 17th to 19th November 2022 in Aizawl, Mizoram. Objective of ITM 2022 is to highlight tourism potential of the Northeast region in domestic and international markets. The three-day ITM event will be attended by North-eastern Tourism Ministers, Seniors Officials of North-eastern states, State Governments, and Heads of the Tourism & Hospitality Associations.

The International Tourism Marts are organized in the North-Eastern States on rotation basis. Mizoram is hosting this Mart for the first time. The earlier editions of this mart have been held in Guwahati, Tawang, Shillong, Gangtok, Agartala, Imphal and Kohima. (ANI)

