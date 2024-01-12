Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 12 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw offered prayers at the Govind Dev Ji Temple, Jaipur, on Friday.

Vaishnaw also inspected Jaipur Railway Junction.

Also Read | Dry Day on January 22 for Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’: From Chhattisgarh to Uttar Pradesh, Full List of States That Prohibit Sale of Alcohol.

"A complete reconstruction and redevelopment of Jaipur Railway Station is underway... It is a campaign to make it world-class. There is an underground basement parking facility. The building is being constructed with a heritage look. There will be a huge roof plaza covering all the platforms. PM Modi had instructed to create a facility that connects both parts of the city," said Vaishnaw.

Earlier the Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic and Information Technology introduced 'The Indian Railways Construction Manual, 2023,' marking a significant step towards streamlining construction activities within the railway sector.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Class 9 Girl's Parents Lodge Rape Case Against 24-Year-Old Bus Cleaner, Arrested.

Addressing a gathering of Railway officials across India, Vaishnaw emphasized the manual's pivotal role in diverse construction-related endeavours.

"The construction manual will help in many activities, including land acquisition, forest clearance, bridge design, contract management, tunnel construction, and road flyover/ underbridges. This manual would help us to achieve and become the world's fastest-growing rail network," he said.

The Minister stated that it is a real pleasure that the construction manual is now in a new form and in tune with the times.

"Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken charge, railways have been its focus, including the construction of new tracks and stations and in this mission, this manual will play a key role as the previous version of the manual was old (around 1960) and now new reforms have been incorporated, including EPC contracts, bridge construction, execution of signalling, electrical and non-interlocking works etc. which have now been standardized through the new manual," he said.

Highlighting the collaborative effort, Vaishnaw commended Roop Narayan Sunkar, a former Member (Infrastructure), of the Railway Board and the entire team for their contributions in preparing the manual.

The manual's release aligns with the National Rail Plan, as Indian Railways aims to bolster its capacity by 2030 to meet demands up to 2050.

With a focus on critical projects, new lines, gauge conversion, multi-tracking, automatic signalling and traffic facility works, the construction manual stands as a guide to empower officials in achieving these ambitious targets.

Developed in simple language for easy comprehension by field officials, 'The Indian Railways Construction Manual, 2023' represents a forward leap in the quest for an efficient and robust railway infrastructure. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)