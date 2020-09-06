New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday posted an emotional message on Twitter after his mother passed away at the age of 89.

Vardhan said that his mother suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning.

"Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode. She was 89 and suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. A towering personality, my guide and philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill. May her pious soul find peace," Vardhan posted on Twitter today. (ANI)

