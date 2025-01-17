New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary launched solar mobile van training units in the national capital on Friday with the aim to provide financial and digital literacy in rural parts of the country.

This transformative initiative is a collaborative effort between the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Learning Links Foundation, Dell Technologies, and local stakeholders.

Jayant Singh Chaudhary said, "We are here to announce an initiative. This is the 4th year and we are flagging off two buses, the special thing about these buses is that they are empowered with the latest in technology and are solar-powered. They are going to rural communities across a variety of states, regions and districts in India. This has been running for the last 4 years. In the previous financial year, this program was running in 11 districts, now 7 (districts) more will be chosen and a variety of states will be covered."

He said that the goal is to reach out to the communities at their doorstep and to provide them latest skills on financial literacy, digital literacy and new emerging technologies.

"People want to skill themselves. I congratulate Dell, Learning Links Foundation and NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) for this great initiative," he added.

The Solar Community Hubs are state-of-the-art mobile training units powered by solar energy, designed to deliver impactful skilling solutions to underserved communities. The event marks the beginning of a nationwide deployment of these hubs, with seven vans set to operate across districts in Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

In FY25, the programme will extend to seven new districts and is expected to impact an additional 5.8 million beneficiaries, including community youth, students, women, and veterans.

Equipped with advanced facilities such as laptops, portable furniture, GPS systems, MiFi routers, panic buttons, and Bluetooth-enabled speakers, these hubs offer training on diverse topics, including digital and financial literacy, technical expertise, cybersecurity, and an introduction to Generative AI.

Developed through a collaborative effort, the program aligns with the goals of the Skill India Mission. By integrating technology and innovation, the initiative exemplifies Dell Technologies' commitment to fostering digital inclusion and driving sustainable development through meaningful partnerships.

The event was also attended by Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE); and Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and MD of NSDC International. (ANI)

