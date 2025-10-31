New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Minister of State (PMO), Jitendra Singh, on Friday, administered the pledge.

According to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the officials of the Prime Minister's Office also took the Ekta Pledge, reaffirming their commitment to the unity and integrity of the nation.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary-2 to the Prime Minister, Shaktikanta Das, Advisor to the Prime Minister, Tarun Kapoor, Special Secretary to the Prime Minister, Atish Chandra and other officials participated in the observance.

The observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, celebrating his vision of a united and strong India.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X, "Union MoS @DrJitendraSingh administered the Ekta Pledge in the Prime Minister's Office. Principal Secretary to PM, Dr. P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary-2 to PM, Shaktikanta Das, Advisor to PM, Tarun Kapoor, Special Secretary to PM, Atish Chandra and other officials participated."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of National Unity Day, the Union Home Minister credited PM Modi for conceptualising the Statue of Unity idea and building a grand memorial in Sardar Patel's honour.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was not given adequate respect by the Congress government of that time. Sardar Patel was awarded the Bharat Ratna after a delay of 41 years. Neither a memorial nor a monument was built anywhere in the country...It was only when Narendra Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat that he conceptualised the Statue of Unity and built a grand memorial in Sardar Patel's honour," said Shah.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off 'Run for Unity' from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which is celebrated in honour of the birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister.

During the 'Run for Unity' event, the Union Home Minister praised Sardar Patel, stating that modern India is a result of Patel's vision and efforts. He further pointed out that Prime Minister Modi has fulfilled Sardar Patel's resolve by abrogating Article 370. (ANI)

