New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju condoled the death of Indian Army personnel in a tragic road accident in North Sikkim involving an Army truck.

"Pained to learn about the tragic loss of the lives of our brave Army soldiers in a road accident in Sikkim. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the recovery of the injured at the earliest," Tweeted Kiren Rijiju.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the death of Bravehearts.

"The news of the martyrdom of 16 soldiers in a horrific road accident in Sikkim is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers. I pray to God that the injured soldiers get speedy recovery," Tweeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar also expressed grief over the loss.

"The news of the sudden death of army personnel during an unfortunate road accident in North Sikkim is heartbreaking. The nation salutes the brave sons for their service and commitment. My deepest sympathies to his family members. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Tweeted Manoharlal Khattar.

As many as 16 Indian Army personnel lost their lives in a road accident in North Sikkim involving an Army truck, said the Indian Army.

According to the Indian Army, the ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that was going from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. En route at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn.

The Indian Army launched a rescue operation in which four injured soldiers were air evacuated, while three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the death of the Bravehearts.

"Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," Tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

