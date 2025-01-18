New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Meeting of the Consultative Committee of the members of Parliament for the Ministry of Power was held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Power and Housing Manohar Lal to discuss the "Implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS)".

Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik, was also present during the meeting that was held on Thursday, January 16.

The meeting was attended by the Members of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Power, Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power) and other officers of the Ministry of Power, Chairperson CEA and CMDs of REC Ltd and Power Finance Corporation Ltd.

Union Minister emphasized the pivotal role the power sector plays in industrial growth and economic development in the country.

He highlighted the necessity to add additional generation and transmission capacities for meeting the ever-growing demand in the country. The union minister also shared that every census village in the country is now electrified, and the aim is now to enhance the quality of services being offered to promote the ease of living for consumers.

He pointed out that, over the past decade, power availability in the urban areas has improved from 22 hours to 23.4 hours, while in rural areas, it has increased significantly from 12.5 hours to 22.4 hours.

Discussing the implementation of smart meters installations, the Minister stated that smart meters benefit both consumer and distribution companies by reducing billing errors, enhancing energy efficiency, and providing greater convenience for users and help DISCOMs in reducing losses, optimisation of power purchase cost, integration of renewable energy among others.

The union minister also informed that the Ministry of Power, in coordination with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, has undertaken several measures to alleviate the difficulties consumers faced while installing RTS systems under PM Surya Ghar.

These measures include waiving the requirement for Technical Feasibility Study for connections up to 10 kW, implementing deemed load enhancement for RTS installations up to 10 kW, etc. In view of these measures taken by the Union Government, he called upon the State Governments to take initiatives to promote Rooftop Solar Schemes for the benefit of consumers.

Naik highlighted the significant role of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in improving service quality and building consumer trust.

He stated that the effective implementation of projects under RDSS would strengthen the financial sustainability of DISCOMs while ensuring the delivery of reliable and high-quality power to the consumers. He also underscored the importance of promptly executing the sanctioned projects under the scheme to achieve its objectives.

Members of the Consultative Committee for Ministry of Power offered several valuable suggestions regarding various initiatives and schemes.

They praised the scheme and especially the role of smart meters in improving the services and reducing the losses.

They also praised the role of scheme in providing quality power to consumers through execution of distribution infrastructure works. Further, the members lauded Union Minister Manohar Lal for organizing the Consultative Committee meeting.

The Union Minister instructed officials to take necessary steps to incorporate the suggestions provided by the Members of the Consultative Committee and emphasized the importance of ensuring a stable and high-quality power supply for consumers. (ANI)

