New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar visited the NTPC pavilion at the India International Trade Fair 2024 that is taking place in Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Sunday.

Accompanied by the Secretary of the Ministry of Power, CMDs of Power Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), and senior officials from the Ministry of Power and Power Sector CPSEs, Khattar explored the exhibits showcasing the latest advancements in the power sector.

After his visit, Manohar Lal Khattar said that the NTPC pavilion at the trade fair is an educative session for the public.

"Every year during the trade fair, the Department of Power sets up a stall. It is very important to give information to people regarding power distribution, power generation, and power transmission." Union Minister Khattar told media persons.

In a post on X, Khattar posted the images of the visit and wrote, "Visited the Ministry of Power & @ntpclimited pavilions at #IITF2024 today, showcasing India's rapid strides towards a brighter, greener, and more sustainable future."

"These initiatives reflect Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji's vision for a transformed energy and infrastructure landscape by 2047," his post on X further reads.

Notably, the 43rd edition of the trade fair is being organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and is being held in the national capital from November 14 to November 27.

On Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also attended the 43rd International Trade Fair (IITF-2024) at Pragati Maidan.

The Chief Minister visited the stalls featuring local products of Uttarakhand and said the demand for Uttarakhand-manufactured goods is increasing across the country.

Highlighting the increasing demand for Uttarakhand-made goods, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The demand for products manufactured in Uttarakhand, including those under the 'House of Himalaya' brand, has been rising across India. This growth has especially benefitted women, boosting their financial independence and creating employment opportunities. Producers based in Uttarakhand are getting a huge platform at this event to showcase their products." (ANI)

