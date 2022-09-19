New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday virtually addressed the tourism ministers' meeting of BRICS countries and shared India's vision for green growth and sustainable development while working on multiple facets of tourism.

The tourism ministers' of the other member countries -- Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa -- participated in the meeting and "adopted the communique on the theme green growth, sustainable development and resilient recovery", the tourism ministry said in a statement.

China took Presidency of the BRICS Council in 2022 from India. Monday's ministers' meeting was after "two levels of senior officers' meet held virtually in August and September," it said.

During India's chairship of BRICS in 2021, key emphasis was put on sustainability, shift to renewable resources, job creation, encouraging green and sustainable tourism practices for accelerating tourism recovery, the statement said.

Reddy said India had launched the BRICS alliance for green tourism during BRICS chairship of India last year.

"It promotes measures which can shape a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive tourism sector. It can accelerate the recovery and development of tourism on sustainable lines," it said.

"India also attaches great importance to implementing the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to promoting sustainable development in the tourism sector to address the challenges in environmental protection and climate change," it said.

The ministry's approach is to focus on post-Covid growth and development of tourism sector and priority areas like cultural tourism, adventure tourism, MICE, medical, wellness tourism, and rural tourism, the statement said.

This will also be reflected in India's SCO Presidency and G20 Presidency in 2022-23, it said.

