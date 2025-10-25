New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Saturday visited the ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

The visit symbolised the unity and integrated progress of India's agriculture sector under the theme "One Agriculture - One Nation - One Team." At Vellore, Shivraj Singh interacted with farmers and rural community members, and discussed with them the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY), National Pulses Mission, National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF), Cluster Frontline Demonstration on Pulses (CFLD on Pulses), Fermented Organic Manure (FOM/LFOM), and other initiatives linked to KVKs.

During his visit, the Union Minister interacted with progressive farmers, women self-help groups (SHG), and rural youth, while also reviewing the region's agricultural achievements.

He appreciated the innovative technology developed by KVK Vellore, such as the Wild Boar Repellent, which has provided farmers with a practical solution for crop protection against wild boars. Under the Seed Hub and Pulses Mission, high-yielding varieties (VBN-8, VBN-10, VBN-11) have been successfully disseminated. The Union Minister viewed exhibitions of agricultural innovations and value-added products.

Chouhan sought feedback from farmers on schemes related to agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries, and guided them on best practices. During the 'Chaupal' dialogue, he gathered ground-level feedback on various schemes and interacted with farmers from neighboring districts as well.

In the first 'Chaupal', Chouhan conversed with farmers from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts associated with PM-DDKY. These districts are part of the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana. He stated that under this scheme, 36 schemes of 11 central ministries are being integrated to deliver comprehensive benefits to farmers. He reviewed the progress of scheme convergence with heads of the four participating KVKs. Farmers expressed their satisfaction with natural farming, Mundu chili cultivation, pulses and oilseeds CFLDs, and other projects.

In the second 'Chaupal', Shivraj Singh laid special emphasis on natural farming and the National Pulses Mission, stating that this unique initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make the country self-reliant in pulses production.

He mentioned that states such as Tamil Nadu will greatly benefit from this mission through improved varieties, advanced technology, and assured marketing. He also appreciated the advanced pulses varieties developed by the National Pulses Research Centre, Vamban, under TNAU.

The Union Minister patiently heard farmers' grievances and assured that concrete steps will be taken to address pest and disease issues affecting coconut crops.

He added that to mitigate the impact of price decline due to glut in mango production, efforts will be made to establish value-addition and processing units. He also assured that all eligible farmers in Tamil Nadu will be linked to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to ensure maximum outreach and benefit.

In his address, Shivraj Singh expressed deep admiration for the hard-working farmers of Tamil Nadu, their culture, and values. He assured that he would visit Tamil Nadu again to interact directly with farmers on natural farming and related initiatives.

The event was attended by senior officials, including the Director of Tamil Nadu's Agriculture, Horticulture & Farmers Welfare Department; Vice Chancellor of TNAU R. Tamizhvendan; Director of ICAR-ATARI Hyderabad Shaik N. Meera; Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Initha; State Horticulture Commissioner Kumaravel Pandian, senior officers from TNAU and TANUVAS, and representatives from ICAR, agriculture, horticulture, livestock, and allied sectors.

Hundreds of farmers participated in the programme, showcasing enthusiasm for agricultural development efforts at both central and state levels. 'Drone Didis' and 'Lakhpati Didis' associated with self-help groups also joined the interaction. (ANI)

