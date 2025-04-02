New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar interacted with West Bengal MLAs at his residence in Delhi.

On April 1, Majumdar wrote to Union Minister Amit Shah regarding the recent explosion in West Bengal's Dhola, urging immediate intervention to ensure that those accountable face the "full weight" of the law.

Majumdar, in his letter, stated that there are suspicions the explosion may have been deliberate and that it took place at an illegal bomb-making facility operating under "political" protection.

"I am writing to express profound concern regarding the recent explosion in Dhola, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. According to local reports, this tragic event, allegedly occurring at an 'illegal firecracker factory,' has resulted in over six fatalities. However, suspicions arise that it may have been a deliberate explosion at a clandestine bomb-making facility operating under political protection," Majumdar, who is the Minister of State for Education, said.

"This incident is part of a concerning trend; Bengal has seen a significant rise in illegal arms and explosives incidents, posing severe threats to national security and public safety," the West Bengal BJP president added, urging Shah to commission the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the explosion.

He stressed the importance of determining the origins of these explosives.

"I urge your distinguished office to commission the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this explosion. It is crucial to determine the origins of these explosives, hold those responsible accountable, and dismantle any networks involved in illicit arms and bomb production," Majumdar's letter read.

He further stated that West Bengal faces lawlessness and unchecked extremism. "Its residents deserve a secure environment, free from politically shielded criminal threats.

"As many as six people died, and several others were injured after an alleged explosion was reported in Patharpratima, South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari said on Tuesday. (ANI)

