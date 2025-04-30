New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Railway Ministry V. Somanna on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key leaders involved in installing and unveiling the statue of 12th-century social reformer Guru Basaveshwara at Prerna Sthal in the Parliament complex. The event marked the celebration of Basava Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the 12th-century philosopher, statesman, and Kannada poet.

While speaking to ANI, Somanna said, "I want to thank Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Karnataka's leader Pralhad Joshi ji...this is a historic decision...I thank PM also."

Earlier in the day, several ministers, including Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh Narayan Singh, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju, Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, paid floral tribute to social reformer and founder of the Lingayat tradition, Guru Basaveshwara, at Parliament premises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Guru Basaveshwara on his jayanti.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "On the auspicious occasion of Basava Jayanthi, we remember the profound wisdom of Jagadguru Basaveshwara. His vision for society and his tireless efforts to uplift the marginalised continue to guide us."

Basaveshwara, also known as Basavanna or "Basava," was associated with the Shiva-focused Bhakti movement. He is also considered the founder of the Lingayat tradition and a notable social reformer who advocated for the rights of underprivileged classes and women.

Basavanna spread social awareness through his poetry, popularly known as Vachanaas. He rejected gender and social discrimination, as well as superstitions and rituals, and introduced the Ishtalinga necklace, featuring an image of the Shiva Linga, to every person.

Known as the champion of equality, Basavanna introduced the concept of Anubhava Mantapa, a hall of spiritual experience where men and women from all socio-economic backgrounds were allowed to discuss spiritual and mundane questions of life without restraint.

He was a strong advocate of non-violence and voiced his objection against animal and human sacrifices. The Basavarajadevara Ragale by Kannada poet Harihara is considered the earliest available account of the historical figure's life. (ANI)

