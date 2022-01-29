Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) BJP candidate Pradeep Chaudhary for the Sadar assembly seat here allegedly got an international call threatening him with dire consequences following which an FIR has been lodged against unknown people, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Chennai: Man Tries to Sexually Assault Daughter; Wife Hammers Him to Death.

Bulandshahr's Assistant Superintendent of Police Shashank Singh said the case has been registered on the basis of a written complaint by the BJP candidate.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23 Will Be MSME and Export Oriented, Says FIEO.

The number from which the call was received has been given to the surveillance cell for investigation and further action will be taken on its findings, the ASP added.

Choudhary told PTI that he received the call from an international number when he was busy campaigning in the area and his phone was lying with one of his aides.

The called identified himself as “Khan Sahab” and using abusive language, threatened to shoot me dead, he said, adding he is a “Ram Bhakt” and was not afraid of such threats.

“After I called up that number, it was found switched off,” he said.

“My rivals are getting scared after seeing people's response in my favour and they are behind this conspiracy to threaten me,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)