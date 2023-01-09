Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 9 (ANI): The first session of the year 2023 of the Tamil Nadu assembly saw unprecedented scenes when Governor R N Ravi walked out in a rush following the adoption of a resolution moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin which sought to expunge, from house records, whatever the Governor spoke outside the customary government-prepared address.

Soon after the Governor completed his speech, a resolution to exclude a certain portion of the speech of the Governor was adopted by the Assembly, which prompted the Governor to leave the assembly in a hurry.

Also Read | Haryana: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit on Head with Stick by Teenager During Fight in Faridabad.

CM Stalin accused the Governor of "delivering a speech that was extempore and deviated from the approved text."

On the issue, Stalin further said, "Since we follow the Dravidian model government and we follow the rules of the assembly. We did not register any protest before he began his speech," he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt Invites Pennsylvania’s Higher Education Institutes in US for Collaboration.

Elaborating on the whole issue, the Chief Minister said that the text for the customary address was already approved by the Governor and was given to the MLAs as printed books.

MLAs who were present in the assembly observed that Governor R N Ravi in his address skipped sentences which contained words like Periyar, Ambedkar, Kalaingar Karunanithi, Kamarajar, Dravidian Model Government, Peaceful Tamil Nadu, Social Justice and self-respect.

They also said that Governor Ravi also did not read the reference to the 'Dravidian model' that the ruling DMK promotes.

"We will be adding the printed speech only to the assembly minutes rather than partial speech spoken by the governor," Tamil Nadu CM said.

Earlier, when the Governor started his address, the Assembly witnessed a ruckus over his recent remarks that 'Tamizhagam' rather than 'Tamil Nadu' would be a more appropriate name for the State.

DMK allies, the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) started raising slogans against him and staged a walkout from the assembly.

Assembly began with Tamil Anthem at 10.03 am and following that Governor R N Ravi started to deliver his speech.

Earlier in the day, leaders of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam raised slogans against Ravi during his address, sloganeering against him.

Even before the start of the Governor's speech, the DMK alliance party MLAs had already started to raise slogans 'Tamil Nadu Vazlga' 'Tamil Nadu Vazlga'. Meanwhile, the governor started his speech. DMK alliance party MLAs continued their slogans amid the Governor's speech and also walked out from the assembly boycotting Governor's speech.

DMK alliance party assembly members of Congress, Communist Party of India, Marxist Communist, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazagam (MDMK), Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KNMDK), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), Tamilzaga Valvurimai Katchi (TVK) continuously raised slogans against Governor at the entrance of the secretariat.

Reacting to the whole episode the Congress Assembly Leader MLA Selva Perunthagai said, "Governor Ravi omitted Dravidian model, peaceful Tamil Nadu and the names of Periyar, Ambedkar and Anna."

Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader Edappadi Palaniswami while speaking with Press said, "Each year during the first session of assembly government used to send a draft to Governor to prepare Governor's address. We don't know what was mentioned in the Governor's address and what was not mentioned".

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said, "Drama unfolded in the state assembly. It is unruly behaviour of the Chief Minister to immediately react to the Governor which made him leave the assembly halfway which is a shame to the government."

The state is witnessing a tussle between the ruling DMK regime and the Raj Bhavan over several bills which are pending with the Governor including the one prohibiting online gambling, and wager-based online games of chance of Rummy.

In total, 21 Bills are pending with Raj Bhavan as of December 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)