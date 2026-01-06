Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Election Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday announced the publication of the draft electoral roll following the completion of the Enumeration Phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. 2.89 crore names were deleted from the draft voter list.

Addressing the press, Navdeep Rinwa said, "The number of enumeration forms we received was approximately 12 crore, 55 lakh. This means that this many people returned the forms signed, indicating that their names should be included in the draft list. There were 46.23 lakh such deceased voters. There are 2.17 crore voters who have migrated, those who have shifted from their place of residence, who have left the house where they were residing when they registered their name in the voter list, and have permanently moved, or are missing or absent, or could not be found by the BLOs in the field. There were 25.47 lakh voters whose names were registered in more than one place on the voter list. In total, 2.89 crore names were not included in the draft voter list."

"Under the SIR in UP today, we are publishing the draft electoral roll. In the 75 districts of the state, Returning Officers conducted a meeting with political parties and they have been given the printed copies of the draft electoral rolls. If you go to the website ceouttarpradesh.nic.in, voters can check their names on the list. The SIR started from October 27, 2025 and from November 4, the enumeration phase started. The day SIR was announced, the existing voter list was frozen. All 15 crore 44 lakh 30092 voters were given individual enumeration forms. The enumeration phase took place till December 26 as we asked for 15 days extra from ECI," he added.

In a press release, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer Uttar Pradesh said the Election Commission of India (ECI) is implementing the SIR of the Electoral Rolls in Uttar Pradesh with a clearly defined objective to ensure inclusion of all the eligible electors and exclusion of all the ineligible electors with full transparency at every stage of the process.

A total of 12,55,56,025 electors, out of 15,44,30,092 electors as per the Electoral Roll on 27.10.2025, have submitted their Enumeration Forms till the last date of enumeration period i.e., December 26, 2025, reflecting an overwhelming participation in the first phase of SIR.

The successful completion of this phase is the result of coordinated efforts of DEOs of all 75 districts, 403 EROs, 2042 AEROs, and BLOs deployed at 162486 polling booths, supported by volunteers. Field representatives of all recognised Political Parties, including their District Presidents, also actively participated, with as many as 5,76,611 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by them.

To ensure universal awareness and participation, during the enumeration period, CEOs, DEOs and EROs conducted extensive awareness campaigns and held multiple meetings with political parties to explain the process and share the progress updates.

BLOs also conducted booth-level meetings with BLAs, who were allowed to file up to 50 Enumeration Forms per day to ensure their active involvement in SIR. BLOs carried out house-to-house visits to all electors whose names were in the electoral roll as on 27.10.2025 to distribute Enumeration Forms, followed by at least three visits for collection. BLAs and volunteers also made dedicated efforts to ensure that no eligible elector was missed.

As per the SIR Order, the Draft Electoral Roll has been published on January 6, 2026. Printed and digital booth-wise copies have been provided to all recognised Political Parties and also made available on the CEO's website (ceouttarpradesh.nic.in).

During the claims and objections period from January 6, 2026, to February 6, 2026, any existing or prospective elector may file claims or objections for inclusion of eligible electors or deletion of ineligible names. A total of 403 EROs and 2042 AEROs are in position to scrutinise such cases by February 27, 2026. In addition to that, Additional AEROs have been notified as per requirement to dispose off the claims and objections, within the prescribed time limit. (ANI)

