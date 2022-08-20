Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): Two people died of suffocation and six were injured during Janmashtami celebrations on August 19 at the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura, officials said on Saturday.

The temple saw massive crowding as devotees flocked to the temple to celebrate the festival.

The deceased have been identified as Nirmala Devi and Ram Prasad Vishwakarma who were declared dead at the hospital, police said.

Another pilgrim collapsed and fainted at the exit gate of the temple which resulted in the restricted movements of the devotees. The incident occurred during Mangala Aarti.

"During Mangla Arti at Banke Bihari in Mathura, one devotee fainted at the exit gate of the temple due to which movement of devotees was restricted. As there was a huge crowd, many inside the premises suffocated. Two people lost their lives," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Mathura.

As per initial reports, six people sustained injuries. The injured were immediately shifted to the hospital while the officials took over the situation.

Janmashtami was celebrated across the country with great fervour on Friday. Temples were seen lit up with colourful lights and chants of "Jai Shree Krishna" reverberated across various cities and towns. The devotees also thronged the Lord Krishna temple in Mathura and across the country to participate in the midnight celebrations on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival which is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra.

The day mostly falls in the month of August or September as per the Western calendar. The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances along with the Dahi Handi competition.

Mewnwhile, earlier this month there was a stampede at the monthly fair at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan's Sikar At least three women died and several were injured. (ANI)

