Meerut, Aug 1: Two persons were injured in an exchange of fire during police action against alleged cow slaughter in Mawana area here on Tuesday, officials said. On receiving information about cow slaughter in Sathla village, a police team surrounded the area around 5 am. In an exchange of fire, Sakib and Nadeem were injured, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said. Ban on Cow Slaughter: Delhi High Court Refuses To Direct Centre To Impose 'Total Prohibition' on Cow Slaughter, Says 'Ban Only by Legislation'.

The duo sustained bullet injuries in their leg and were admitted to the hospital. They have been put under arrest, he said. Police have recovered two country-made pistols, cartridges, equipment used in slaughtering, and 120 kg of bovine meat. Delhi: Four Injured in Scuffle Between Two Groups, Stone-Pelting in Gautampuri.

An accomplice of the two arrested accused managed to flee, the officials said.

