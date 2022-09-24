Mathura, Sep 24 (PTI) Three persons, including two tourists from Iran, were injured when the mini-bus in which they were travelling rammed into a vehicle moving ahead of it on the Yamuna Expressway on Saturday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Trigun Bishen said the bus was going to Agra from Delhi.

The injured, both women, have been identified as Aafia (35) and Ilhan (30).

The driver of the mini-bus has also been injured. They all have been admitted to a private hospital in Mathura, he added.

In-charge of the expressway toll police outpost Rajat Dubey said there were 17 foreign tourists in the mini-bus, and they were going to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal and other monuments.

The accident took place at around 5 am on Saturday, and it seems that the driver had fallen asleep, which led to the accident, he said.

