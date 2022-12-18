Amroha, December 18: Amroha district administration in Uttar Pradesh seized one-hectare land worth Rs 41 lakhs that belonged to an illegal seller of cartridges, here. ‘Where Is Your Home? Where Do You Want To Go?’: UP Police Constable on Allahabad High Court Judge’s Escort Duty Suspended for Asking Questions.

According to the Circle Officer (CO) of Hasanpur, Abhishek Yadav, on the orders of the District Magistrate, the administration has acquired the property worth lakhs of one Pratik Saxena, a resident of Hasanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who has been reported to have acquired this through the sale of illegal bullet cartridges Video: Uttar Pradesh Police Personnel Rain Lathis on Women Protesting Over Vandalism of BR Ambedkar's Statue in Jalalpur.

The development is a part of the ongoing campaign of the Uttar Pradesh government to take action against the illegally acquired properties in the state. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)