Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh on Thursday superseded Rajasthan and became the third state of the country in terms of number of connections tap water connections under 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana'.

According to the available statistics, UP has provided 97,11,717 tap connections, which are benefitting more than 5,82,70,302 villagers of UP, against 39,33,140 in Rajasthan till Thursday.

With this, more than five crore villagers have started drinking pure water under the Har Ghar Jal Yojana of the Jal Jeevan Mission. According to Anurag Srivastava, Principal Secretary, Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, the government's resolve to provide water to every household in UP's 36.59 per cent rural households has been fulfilled Rajasthan, tap water has reached 36.47 per cent of rural households.

In UP more than 40,000 families are being given tap connections every day, against 5,000 in Rajasthan. Notably, as a result of continuous review of the Har Ghar Jal Yojana by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in the month of February, tap water reached 81 lakh families in UP with the state leaving Jharkhand and West Bengal lagging behind.

According to the official, the Yogi government is taking the Government of India's Jal Jeevan Mission scheme towards the target at the fastest pace and is set to claim the number one position in the country soon. "Our aim is to provide clean drinking water to the villages, the poor and the farmers at every doorstep," the government said. (ANI)

