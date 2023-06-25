Lucknow, June 25: The Bharatiya Janata Party to observe "Black Day" across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to mark 48 years since the Emergency was imposed in 1975 by the then Congress government led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975, until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977. The party has decided to conduct the 'Maha Jan Sampark' campaign on the day. Emergency Declaration By Indira Gandhi: A Look Back At June 25, 1975.

Under the campaign, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Gautambuddh Nagar while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party state president Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary along with Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi will address public gatherings in Kheragarh and Agra.

State's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will address the public meetings in Kairana, Meerut and Ghaziabad parliamentary constituencies. Several state BJP leaders will also address the public meetings in the parliamentary constituencies of Fatehpur Sikri and Agra. Emergency 1975: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Remember Leaders Who Fought Against Indira Gandhi's Declaration, Opposition Takes Dig at Modi Govt.

Emergency was declared for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The order was officially issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution due to the prevailing "internal disturbance."

The Emergency vested upon the Prime Minister the authority to rule by decree, allowing elections to be suspended and civil liberties to be curbed. The Emergency in 1975 is considered one of the most controversial periods of independent India's history.

