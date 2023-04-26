Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] April 26 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Board on Tuesday, broke the record of 100 years by announcing the results of 10th and 12th grades in just 67 days, the government informed in a press release.

"The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) has declared the results of Class 10 and 12 board exams, with 89.78 per cent of students clearing Class 10 examinations and 75.52 per cent of students passing the Class 12 exams," the release stated.

Also Read | Japanese Moon Landing Spacecraft’s Fate Unknown.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated students on their successes and also announced to honour students who have scored in the top 10 at the state and district levels in the examinations.

It is noteworthy that 253 intermediate students and 179 high school students, respectively, made it to the top 10 according to the results that were declared. A total of 432 students have been included in the top-10 in both examinations.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Seeks Details of Vacant Posts in State SIT.

Also, the UP Board exams began on February 16, one day after Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), but UP Board results were released prior to CBSE, even though UP Board has many times more students than CBSE, the release stated.

Director of Secondary Education Council Mahendra Dev and Secretary Dibyakant Shukla, on Tuesday, provided information about this achievement while declaring the results of UP Board's high school and intermediate examination.

Board director Mahendra Dev said that in high school, Priyanshi Soni of Sitapur secured the top position by scoring 590 marks out of 600 whereas, Mahoba's Shubh Chhapra has topped the Intermediate exams, scoring 489 marks out of 500.

Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla said that the Board of Secondary Education has set a record by declaring the results in the shortest period of time in the history of 100 years. He said that after the formation of the board in 1921, the first board examination was conducted in 1923. Since then, the board has declared the result in the shortest possible time.

Earlier in 2019, the result was announced on April 27 in the shortest possible time of 89 days as the examination started on February 7. This time the examinations were conducted after February 16, and the results were declared in a total of 67 days, the release stated.

Dibyakant Shukla also said that according to the intention of Chief Minister Yogi, this year the board had succeeded in conducting a cheating-free examination. This was the first time in 30 years that no paper was leaked, no exam was cancelled and there was no mass copying. He said that being the world's largest board, it is a matter of pride that this is the first time in the last 100 years that all the results are complete.

Some results used to be incomplete in the past for a variety of reasons. He stated that the Grievance Cell would address the issues of the students after the results were announced. At the regional office level, grievance cells have been established and will begin to operate the following week. The issues of the students who submitted the application will be dealt with here within the allotted time. After Monday, the work of the scrutiny application will begin.

CM Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to congratulate students on their success. He posted, "Hearty congratulations to all the students, their parents and teachers who have passed the 10th and 12th class examinations of the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh. All of you are the pillars of the golden future of 'New Uttar Pradesh'.

"May you all have a bright future with the blessings of Maa Saraswati. In the 10th and 12th board exams, the students who get the top 10 positions at the state level will be honoured at the state level and the students who get the top 10 positions at the district level will be honoured at the district level by the state government," he added.

As per the release, UP Board has also created another history in the evaluation of answer sheets of board exams. Board Chairman Dr Mahendra Dev said that this time the evaluation of answer sheets for the UP Board started on March 18. To check the answer sheets, 258 centres were set up in the state, in which a total of 3.19 crore books were to be evaluated.

For this, 1,43,933 examiners were appointed. The date for completion of the evaluation of answer sheets was fixed as April 1, but the board completed the evaluation a day earlier, i.e. on March 31, 2023. This is also a record, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)