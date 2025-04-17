Bijnor (UP), Apr 17 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district reportedly after being scolded by his father for not going to school, police said on Thursday.

Kiratpur Station House Officer (SHO) Virendra Kumar said the incident took place in Mohalla Milkian on Wednesday when Nisar reprimanded his son Shadan for his repeated absence from school.

"After being scolded, Shadan left the house. When he didn't return, the family searched for him and later in the evening, his body was found hanging from a hook on a wall in a nearby vacant plot," the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the police added.

