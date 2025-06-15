Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): A building collapsed in the Masani Police Station area of Mathura on Sunday, prompting an immediate response from local authorities, officials said.

Police teams rushed to the spot after receiving the alert and began rescue operations with the help of the Municipal Corporation.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Awaited Despite Cabinet Nod: What Is Fitment Factor and How Does It Impact Salaries?.

"We received the information that under the Masani Police Station area, a building has collapsed. The debris is being cleared currently. A team of Municipal Corporation is present at the spot with a JCB... We are investigating how many people are stuck in the debris," said CO City Bhushan Verma.

Relief and rescue operations are underway to search for survivors.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: Woman’s Body With Stab Wounds and Scarf Tied Around Neck Found in Kalwa’s Samrat Ashok Nagar Area, Murder Suspected.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)