New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here.

What transpired in the meeting is not known immediately.

"Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri @myogiadityanath met Union Home & Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah,” Shah's office wrote on X in Hindi.

Earlier, Adityanath also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda.

