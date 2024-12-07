Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Jan Ashray Sthal in Prayagraj on Saturday, in preparation for the Mahakumbh, which will commence on January 13, 2025.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh CM also chaired a meeting with the officials to review the ongoing preparations for the Mahakumbh 2025 at Circuit House in Prayagraj.

The Mahakumbh will begin with the Paush Purnima Snan, which is on 13 January 2025. The Kumbh festival will conclude with the final bath on 26 February 2025, the day of Mahashivratri.

Focusing on providing better facilities to devotees during Mahakumbh 2025, the authorities are also constructing a special type of floating jetty at Sangam that will allow devotees to take comfortable baths and have the facility to change clothes.

Meanwhile, a large number of specialist doctors are also being deployed to ensure the health of everyone, including devotees and saints. As part of this initiative, a 100-bed hospital has been nearly completed at the Parade Ground in Mahakumbh Nagar.

The other facilities Natural huts and tents with modern facilities will also be built in Prayagraj to provide comfortable accommodations for the devotees who will be visiting for Mahakumbh 2025.

These tents will be constructed to world-class standards, offering five-star hotel-like facilities. The tent city will provide accommodations in four categories: Villa, Maharaja, Swiss Cottage, and Dormitory, with prices ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 35,000 per day.

Additional charges of Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 will apply for extra guests (excluding dormitories). This ambitious project aims to cater to the expected 45 crore visitors from 75 countries.

In a significant move towards ensuring smooth, safe, and eco-friendly travel for the millions of devotees expected at the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the launch of an online booking system for electric rickshaws (e-rickshaws) and e-autos.

The initiative, aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of the event, is part of the state's broader vision of creating a "Green Mahakumbh."

Starting from December 15 this year, devotees will be able to easily book e-rickshaws and e-autos through a dedicated app, similar to popular ride-hailing platforms such as Uber and Ola.

With this new initiative, the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is set to be a landmark event, not just for its religious significance but also as a model of sustainable tourism. (ANI)

