Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited the 'Carpet City' Bhadohi to review the progress of development projects being run in the district.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Yogi said that the contribution of Bhadohi in export of carpets from Uttar Pradesh is more than 60 per cent.

The Chief Minister stated, "I am very happy that the carpet industry which was in a very bad condition about 10 years ago, got a boost due to the inspiration of Prime Minister Modi and it is the result that the carpet industry here contributes not only to Uttar Pradesh but to the whole country and more than 60% of it is from Bhadohi district alone. It has also received GI tag..."

"I have come to review all these works so that we can further promote this ancient handicraft of India and give it more support so that it can get an effective identity in the international market..." he added.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi said that "GI Tagged' world famous 'Carpet City' Bhadohi" is setting new dimensions in traditional weaving, MSME entrepreneurship and global exports.

In a social media post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "'GI Tagged' world famous 'Carpet City' Bhadohi is today setting new dimensions in traditional weaving, MSME entrepreneurship and global exports. Today I will review the progress of development projects being run in the district. The double engine government is determined to make Bhadohi self-reliant and a leader in global competition."

According to the District Administration Bhadohi, the district is the biggest carpet manufacturing centre in India. It is known for its hand-knotted carpet. The Mirzapur-Bhadohi region is the largest handmade carpet weaving cluster, engaging around 3.2 million people in the industry. Bhadohi employs 22 lakh rural artisans. Carpet weaving in the region dates back to the 16th century during the reign Akbar.

The carpets of the region received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, which means carpets manufactured in nine districts of the region, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Sonebhadra, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jaunpur and Chandauli would be tagged with handmade carpet of Bhadohi. Well known carpet types from Bhadohi include cotton Dhurry, Chhapra Mir carpets, Loribaft, Indo Gabbeh. (ANI)

