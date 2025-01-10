Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated a special kitchen by the name of 'Maa Ki Rasoi', which is operated by Nandi Seva Sansthan at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj. He applauded the efforts of the organisation to maintain a clean kitchen with quality food that will serve the poor.

The Chief Minister also served 'thalis' to the people as he inspected the special kitchen during its inauguration. He launched 'Maa Ki Rasoi' and oversaw the arrangements made to feed people. Adityanath, accompanied by UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, also took stock of the kitchen where the food was being prepared.

People will get a full meal 'thali' for Rs nine only, which would include Dal, four chapatis, vegetables, rice, salad and sweets.

UP Water Power Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, former Mayor Abhilasha Gupta, Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad and Jagadguru Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das (Satua Baba) were present at the occasion.

Meanwhile, on the second day of his Prayagraj visit, Yogi Adityanath also unveiled the statue of the former and late MP Kamla Bahuguna.

On early Friday morning, the Chief Minister launched a radio channel 'Kumbhvani', which is part of All India Radio's Akashvani, in Prayagraj amid the Maha Kumbh festivities. He said that the radio channel will make Kumbh Mela accessible to those living in remote areas of the country, where the connectivity issues still persist.

"We will deliver all information about the Maha Kumbh to those living in remote villages via these facilities. We can broadcast the happenings in Maha Kumbh so that people living in remote areas experience the same," CM Adityanath said while speaking at the inaugural event.

He further said that those who have a "narrow" view of Sanatan Dharma and claim that there is discrimination on the basis of caste should witness the Maha Kumbh Mela where people from all walks of life bathe in the holy Sangam.

The special radio channel 'Kumbhvani' will broadcast at 103.5 MHz frequency. This channel will be on air from January 10 to February 26. It will be broadcast from 5.55 AM to 10.05 PM.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

