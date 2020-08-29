Lucknow, Aug 28 (PTI) Congress leader Naseeb Pathan in Uttar Pradesh on Friday said the party should expel Ghulam Nabi Azad who is among 23 signatories to a letter which called for an overhaul of the organisation.

Twenty-three Congress leaders wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking an active and full-time party leadership among other organisational changes.

"When in CWC meeting party chief Sonia Gandhi said that she was hurt by his letter but now it all ended. Even after that, he talked to the media and posted on Facebook the next day," Pathan, who was party MLC between 2004 and 2016, told PTI-Bhasha.

"As he has broken party's discipline, he should be made 'azad' and expelled from the party," he added.

