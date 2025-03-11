Sultanpur (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) A 52-year-old sub-inspector was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Police Lines in Sultanpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

The body of Ajit Kumar Singh, a resident of Mau district, was found in a room in the Police Lines on Monday. The post-mortem report indicated a heart attack. It also said the liver of the deceased was found damaged, police said, adding that the viscera of the deceased has been sent for examination.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'Wonderful Opportunity To Engage With Valued Friend' After Arriving in Mauritius for 2-Day State Visit.

Singh, whose family is based out of Ayodhya, used to live alone in Sultanpur.

His father Prabhunath Singh and other family members came here and took Singh's body to Mau, police said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 11, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The exact cause of death will be known once the viscera examination report is received, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)