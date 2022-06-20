Lucknow, Jun 20 (PTI) A Dalit man allegedly faced casteist slurs, was spat upon and beaten up when he went to a home in Aashiyana locality here to deliver a food order, police said on Monday.

The customers told him that they cannot accept food touched by a Dalit, according to a complaint lodged with police.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Manpreet Manu Fired First Shot at Singer Moose Wala, Says Delhi Police.

Police have lodged an FIR against two people, including Ajay Singh, a resident of sector H Aashiyana, and 12 unidentified others, they said.

The delivery boy, Vineet Kumar Rawat, alleged that on Saturday night when he reached the delivery location, a person came out of the house and asked for his name. He then hurled casteist remarks at him, a police officer said.

Also Read | Poco X4 GT Confirmed To Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

Rawat alleged the person refused to cancel the order, spat tobacco juice on his face and thrashed him, the officer said.

Reacting to the incident, opposition Samajwadi Party claimed that attacks on Dalits have increased in the state under the BJP government.

After decades, incidents of caste-based violence and mistreatment of Dalits have increased in the state under the BJP rule. People belonging to the same caste as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have not only misbehaved with a Dalit, but also attacked his self-respect and rights, the SP tweeted.

The tweet was retweeted by party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur told PTI that the matter is being probed and appropriate action will be taken in this regard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)