Meerut, May 4: Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Meerut, police said on Thursday. Amitabh Yash, Additional DGP of UP STF said that the gangster had 18 murder cases registered against him.

"Dreaded gangster of western UP, Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Meerut unit of UP STF. He had several cases against him. He was a contract killer and had 18 murder cases against him. Further details are awaited," he said. Punjab: Notorious Gangster Teja Mehandpuria, Aid Killed in Police Encounter in Fatehgarh Sahib (Watch Video).

Prashant Kumar, Special DG (Law and Order) addressed a press conference in Lucknow and congratulated the STF team for the encounter. "The encounter took place today at 3 pm. We had the information that Dujana came out of jail recently, and had gone to meet his friends. The STF tried to stop him after the gangster started firing on the police. After 15-20 rounds of firing, the police fired in which Dujana was killed. Several weapons and huge ammunition were also recovered by the STF," he said. Tillu Tajpuriya Dead: Jailed Gangster Killed in Attack by Yogesh Tunda and Other Rival Gang Members in Tihar Jail.

The special DG added, "Dujana was a dreaded criminal, and more than 66 cases were registered against him. His gang had an influence across the NCR. We would like to congratulate the STF and also urge people to come up with information about such gangsters. There is no need to be scared, and we will provide them with protection."

Notably, Dujana's killing comes weeks after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, and his close side Ghulam were killed by the UP STF in an encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

Two days after this, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were also shot dead by men posing as mediapersons on April 15 night while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)