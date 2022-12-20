The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Tuesday said that its buses will not operate from 8 pm to 8 am (or till fog is clear),in view of fog conditions in the state. "Regional/Assistant Regional Managers will be on duty at bus stations from 8 pm to 12 am to monitor fog condition," the UPSRTC said. Fog Causes Accidents in North India: Do's and Don'ts for Driving Car or Bike in Low Visibility to Prevent Mishaps.

Buses Will Not Operate From 8 PM to 8 AM

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses will not operate from 8 pm to 8 am (or till fog is clear),in view of fog conditions in the state. Regional/Assistant Regional Managers will be on duty at bus stations from 8 pm to 12 am to monitor fog condition: UPSRTC — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)