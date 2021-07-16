Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said that it is in talks with Kanwar Sanghs (unions) on the issue of the annual Kanwar Yatra.

In an official statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Yogi Adityanath said that the pandemic does not see a person's caste, face, or religion.

It also stated that the Kanwar Sanghs can themselves take the call to postpone the pilgrimage.

On July 9, the Chief Minister had said that he would hold talks with the Kanwar Sanghs.

"The officers should try to take decisions like last year by communicating with the Kanwar Sangh at the local level. Last year too, after talks with the administration, the Kanwar Sangh had announced the suspension of the yatra," Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Director General of Police have been directed to communicate with other states.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court granted one last opportunity to the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider its decision of holding "symbolic Kanwar Yatra" amid the COVID-19 pandemic while stressing that the health of the citizens of India and the right to life is paramount.

A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman gave an ultimatum to the Uttar Pradesh government to either "reconsider" its decision or the court will pass orders on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Uttarakhand government decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kanwar Yatra, in which Shiva devotees from northern states travel on foot or by other means to collect water from River Ganga at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to offer at Shiva temples in their areas, is set to begin from July 25.

The matter will come up for hearing on Friday before the Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman. (ANI)

