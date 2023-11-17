Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is focusing on connecting the proposed Bulk Drugs Park in Lalitpur with technology along with research and innovation to provide high-quality and affordable medicines and medical devices.

For this, the government has linked big institutions of the Government of India like the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) with the Bulk Drug Park and made them its knowledge partners, according to the release.

It is noteworthy that as per the intention of CM Yogi, Bulk Drugs Park is being prepared as per international standards so that not only India but 196 countries worldwide can benefit from it and have access to affordable medicines and medical devices.

Moreover, the Yogi government has organized an Investors Connect webinar and signed an MOU with around 1,500 stakeholders to make the state a hub for the medical sector with the latest technology.

Research and innovation will get a boost in Lalitpur Bulk Drugs Park, CSIR and DRDO to become knowledge partners

Yogi govt will provide medicines and medical devices to the country and worldwide at high quality and affordable cost

In order to make Lalitpur's Bulk Drugs Park high-tech, the Yogi government has made the country's renowned research institutions, CSIR and DRDO, knowledge partners, which will also enhance research and innovation in the medical sector. It will further enable the development of innovative devices through new technology, allowing for quick diagnosis of serious illnesses and ensuring proper treatment

Under this, the state government has signed MoUs with 43 labs of CSIR and 46 labs of DRDO, where research work will be done to manufacture affordable medicines. Discussions are also underway with the Biotechnology Department for knowledge tie-ups. Additionally, Adani Gas has been chosen as the PNG supply partner to create a nature-friendly zone for Bulk Drugs Park, while THDC has been selected as the solar power partner.

Moreover, CONCOR has been made the logistics partner, playing a crucial role in distributing medicines and medical devices nationally and internationally. Along with this, STPI will support Industry 4.0 to establish global recognition for the medical units in the park. Furthermore, Invest UP has been given the responsibility for policy support so that everyone can get the benefits of the new pharma policy of the Yogi government.

Yogi govt also organizes stakeholder meets to provide world-class facilities to entrepreneurs in Bulk Drugs Park

The Yogi government organized stakeholder meetings with about 150 stakeholders from India and abroad to provide world-class facilities to entrepreneurs in Bulk Drugs Park. These meets took place in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Japan, and America.

In these meetings, approximately 1505 stakeholders have signed MoUs to share their technology. Additionally, the Yogi government has decided to establish a Software Technology Park to strengthen the backbone of the medical sector's IT infrastructure. (ANI)

