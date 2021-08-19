Lucknow, Aug 19 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the UP Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary on Thursday accused the state government of false publicity and said people won't benefit from its supplementary budget, which has been presented keeping the next year's elections in mind.

Speaking during a debate on the issue in the Assembly on Thursday, the Samajwadi Party leader also said the the supplementary budget is devoid of any truth.

"In Bundelkhand region of the state, there was problem of stray cattle but after the BJP came to power in UP, this problem has spread to everywhere in the state," he said.

He also asked as to how many people in the state died due to shortage of oxygen, beds and ventilators during the second wave of coronavirus.

The people of the state are not going to gain from the supplementary budget as it is merely for the elections, the SP leader said.

Leader of the BSP in the Assembly Shah Alam too said the supplementary budget is of no use.

"If the 2022 UP Assembly elections are held on merit, the BJP will find it difficult to win even 50 seats," he said.

Congress Legislative Party Leader Aradhana Misra said the supplementary budget should be for public interest and not for political interest.

Leader of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Om Prakash Rajbhar termed the budget as impractical while Leena Tiwari of Apna Dal (S) supported it.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 7,301.52 crore in the state Legislative Assembly for financial year 2021-22 to meet additional expenditure.

