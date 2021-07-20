Lucknow, Aug 20 (PTI) The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday directed the state authorities to take strict action against two-wheeler riders causing noise pollution through modified silencers.

It has further directed the authorities to file an affidavit by next date, indicating what action has been taken against such violators.

The Bench of Justice Abdul Moin passed the order taking suo motu cognisance of the noise pollution caused by modification of silencers, with noise level above permissible limit of 80 decibel.

Directing its registry to register the matter as a PIL and place it before an appropriate bench, Justice Moin directed the Principal Secretary (Transport), Principal Secretary (Home), Director General of Police (DGP), State Pollution and Control Board Chairman and Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to file separate affidavits of compliance by August 10.

The Bench observed, “The noise pollution is being experienced through the modified mufflers on the silencers of two-wheelers, more particularly Bullets, and other new era two-wheelers, which are speeding on the streets of the state capital."

"Vehicle riders have modified the noise mufflers/silencers so much so that a vehicle being driven can be heard hundreds of metres away, whereby causing immense discomfort to the old, aged and infirm persons as well as the young children and other persons who may require silence," the Bench said.

"The problem of noise pollution is like the legend of Hydra where anyone who attempted to behead the Hydra found that as soon as one head was cut off, two more heads would emerge from the fresh wound, so much so that the destruction of the Hydra became one of the 12 Labours of Hercules”, said the Bench in its order.

It further observed that so far as two-wheelers are concerned, the range of the noise limits of scooter and motorcycle ranges from 75 to 80 decibels.

"Thus, once at the manufacturing stage itself the total limits of noise of two-wheelers is restricted to 80 decibels, then by modifying the silencer or by removing the mufflers and interfering with the silencers, the noise limits cannot exceed 80 decibels," it said.

"The modified vehicles or some foreign made two wheelers having more than 80 decibel limit cause immense noise pollution as well as inconvenience to the citizens. Hence, it is a matter of grave concern which at the outset should have been looked into and addressed and redressed by the authorities concerned. However, once the authorities have not cared to look into the matter, it is for this court to take notice of the noise pollution being caused through such vehicles,” added the Bench .

