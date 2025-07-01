Kushinagar (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) A Kushinagar court on Tuesday sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for the dowry death of his wife eight years ago, a lawyer said.

The court, however, acquitted the woman's mother-in-law and father-in-law for want of evidence, he added.

Additional sessions judge Ifraq Ahmed pronouned the verdict in the 2017 death case of newlywed Indu in Harpur Mafi village under Ramkola police station.

Prosecution officer (APO) Upendra Pathak said Indu was allegedly killed by her in-laws for dowry on August 25, 2017.

The victim's father, Mohan, filed a complaint with Ramkola Police, alleging Indu was married to Mantu on May 23, 2013, and moved to her in-laws' home on March 3, 2016.

He alleged Mantu, along with his parents Yashoda and Shripat, repeatedly harassed Indu for a motorcycle and other items as dowry, and ultimately murdered her, Pathak said.

Police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Under the state's "Operation Conviction" initiative, consistent efforts were made by Ramkola Police and the district monitoring cell to ensure effective prosecution, Pathak added.

Finding Mantu guilty, the court sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 7,000, the lawyer said.

