Lucknow, Sep 4 (PTI) Police here arrested a man for allegedly luring a woman into marriage by introducing himself as a Hindu and then pressuring her to change her religion, a statement said on Sunday.

The arrested man has been identified as Faisal Ahmed, alias Atharv Ali, a resident of Lucknow's Gomtinagar.

He was arrested from the Chinhat trisection of Lucknow on Saturday night.

The accused had introduced himself as a Hindu to the woman and lured her into marriage, and then pressured her to change her religion.

The statement said the accused beat her up and also raped her.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the woman, police registered a case against him under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (punishment for rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 420 (cheating), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The accused has also been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

